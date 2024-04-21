Grant of land right, construction of bridges and embankment demanded in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: Expressing vehement resentment against elected public representatives over their lackadaisical attitude towards rendering expected development and by taking a bold step to register protest in this connection, the disgruntled voters of three villages under Lakhimpur district boycotted the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

One of these villages, which managed to draw attention with the bold step, is Ghilaguri located under Dhakuakhana subdivision-cum-77 Dhakuakhana LAC under 12 Lakhimpur House of Parliamentary Constituency (HPC). Of this village, a total of 835 voters boycotted the election process as per report received. The decision for refraining from exercising their franchise was taken in response to complaints of irregular communication, especially Ghilaguri village as there was no bridge over the Charikoriya River to connect with the same. The villagers also erected a notice banner at the entry of the village declaring their decision to boycott the election with the hashtag #nobridge_novote. Representing the resented villagers, a group of elderly persons expressed sheer disappointment at the continued neglect of these basic demands by elected representatives over the past three decades in the 19th century. The villagers also pointed to the serious challenges they have to face on a daily basis due to the lack of bridges in the area, particularly in terms of accessing essential services such as education and healthcare. The lack of basic infrastructure such as bridges has a significant impact on the daily lives and opportunities of the citizens, increasing their demand for efficient governance and accountable representation.

Similarly, the villagers of Hechamara Company Chuk under Bhimpora Gaon Panchayat under Dhakuakhana LAC also boycotted the Lok Sabha poll on Friday and protested against the government’s failure with regard to granting them land right. It is known that the residents of Hechamara Company Chuk have applied for land pattas but they have not been able to get them. The residents of the village are now afraid of losing their land rights. By initiating demonstration on the poll day, the protesters shouted slogans to grant them land rights and flay the government. They expressed that the betrayal to the indigenous people would not be tolerated and threatened to take a series of protests if the land right is not granted to them soon.

On the other hand, the residents of Nidan Sowa village under Bihpuria LAC of Lakhimpur district expressed their wrath against the president of Ganak Doloni Gaon Panchayat and the local MLA by boycotting the vote as a mark of protest against the negligence on the part of the government towards the village. This village falls under Sonitpur HPC. On the poll day, the residents of the village blocked the only road of the village by installing two bamboo poles in the morning. The protesters initiated the stand to protest against the non-construction of the dilapidated connecting road of the village, deplorable embankment of Pisola River, a bridge to connect Rajabari-Khalihamari road and alleged irregularities of the allotted fund meant for the community fishery of the village.

