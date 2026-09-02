Compensation Row Again Stalls Key Jatinga–Harangajao Stretch of East–West Corridor

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Construction work on the Silchar-Saurashtra East-West Corridor was reportedly halted again on Monday after a group of residents of Dolaichunga village near Harangajao obstructed work, demanding compensation.

The latest disruption has occurred on the approximately 25-km Jatinga-Harangajao stretch, an important road link in Dima Hasao district. According to local sources, residents stopped construction of the elevated corridor alleging that compensation due to them had not been paid.

The issue has reportedly surfaced several times in the past few months, with work being disrupted repeatedly over compensation-related grievances. The recurring stoppages have raised concerns over the project's schedule and prompted questions about the need for an early administrative resolution of the claims.

The Jatinga-Harangajao section of the Silchar-Saurashtra East-West Corridor has long been regarded as a crucial connectivity project for the hill district. The 25-km stretch passes through difficult terrain and has historically faced traffic congestion and road-related problems, particularly during the monsoon.

Recently, two lanes on one side of the elevated corridor at Dalaichunga were completed and opened to traffic, bringing considerable relief to commuters and easing congestion in the area. Following this, the construction agency had intensified work on the remaining two lanes, with the target of opening them to traffic by September 15.

However, Monday's disruption has once again put that target under a cloud of uncertainty.

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