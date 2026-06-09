Concern mounts as Shanti Ghat turns into dumping ground amid environmental concerns

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: There is growing concern and unrest at Shanti Ghat in Bokakhat. The deteriorating condition of the cremation ground has turned what should be a place of peace and dignity into an area marked by filth and environmental degradation.

The situation has reportedly worsened due to the Bokakhat Municipal Board’s dumping ground located near the site. The foul smell and unhygienic conditions have made it difficult for mourners attending cremations to breathe comfortably. The surroundings have become increasingly unpleasant and unhealthy.

In addition to waste from Bokakhat town, garbage from various resorts and roadside eateries in the Kaziranga region is reportedly dumped at Shanti Ghat during the early hours of the morning under the cover of darkness.

Environmental concerns have intensified because the area falls within the environmentally sensitive zone surrounding the Numaligarh Refinery. After rainfall, contaminated water from the accumulated waste reportedly flows directly into the Diphlu river, a vital water source for the Kaziranga ecosystem.

Although the refinery authorities had reportedly undertaken a beautification project worth Rs 2 crore in the area, Shanti Ghat has now largely turned into an overgrown and neglected site.

Also Read: Shanti Ghat in Bokakhat Turns Toxic Dumping Ground, Threatening Kaziranga’s Difloo River and Public Health