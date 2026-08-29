Congress attacks on BJP over Ram Mandir funds, paper leaks & Assam flood relief

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary and Co-in-charge of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Manoj Chouhan on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Assam, raising allegations over Ram Mandir donations, examination paper leaks and the handling of the recent floods in Upper Assam.

Addressing the media, Chouhan alleged large-scale financial irregularities involving donations collected for the construction of the Ram Mandir. Chouhan said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was constituted in 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Champat Rai appointed as its General Secretary. He alleged that thousands of crores in donations, along with gold, silver and precious stones, had been misappropriated.

Holding the Prime Minister politically responsible for the alleged irregularities, Chouhan demanded that Modi come forward and answer questions raised by devotees and the public. He alleged that action against a few lower-level employees and the resignation of Champat Rai would not address the larger questions surrounding the alleged financial wrongdoing.

The Congress leader said the party has launched a nationwide campaign titled “Choupal against Chanda Chori”, which, he said, would be expanded to district and block headquarters across Assam in the coming week.

Chouhan also attacked the Centre over alleged irregularities and question paper leaks in competitive examinations, including NEET, SSC and BPSC.

He said Rahul Gandhi has been leading a nationwide campaign highlighting the concerns of students and unemployed youth. The Congress has also launched a non-political platform, “Chhatron Ki Goonj”, and plans to organise programmes at around 800 locations across the country.

Referring to student protests in Delhi, Chouhan alleged that police had used pellet guns against protesting students and that one student lost an eye. He said Rahul Gandhi subsequently staged a dharna at a police station for more than seven and a half hours to press for registration of an FIR and justice for the affected students.

Chouhan, who said he had spent five days touring flood-affected areas of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Nazira, accused the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government of failing to adequately manage the flood crisis and provide relief to affected people.

He alleged political discrimination in the distribution of relief materials and the Rs 15,000 one-time financial assistance announced for affected families.

He also criticised the Central Government for not announcing what he described as a special financial package for Assam despite the scale of the floods.

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