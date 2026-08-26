Kiren Rijiju Alleges Rahul Gandhi Asked Pawan Khera to Target Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: The Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi directed party spokesperson Pawan Khera to make false allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, during the final phase of the 2026 Assam Assembly election campaign.

In a post on twitter, Rijiju claimed that two senior Congress leaders had told him that Gandhi had instructed Khera to raise the allegations against the Assam Chief Minister and his wife shortly before polling.

Rijiju further alleged that the claims made by Khera had “backfired” and accused the Congress of subsequently rewarding him with a Rajya Sabha seat.

The controversy stems from allegations made by Khera ahead of the Assam Assembly elections concerning multiple passports and alleged overseas assets linked to Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. She strongly denied the allegations, describing them as “false, fabricated and politically motivated”.

Following the controversy, the Guwahati Crime Branch registered an FIR against Khera under charges including defamation, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The matter has since led to legal proceedings in multiple courts. On 10th April 2026, the Telangana High Court granted Khera interim transit bail.

Rijiju’s latest allegations have added another political dimension to the ongoing controversy. The Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s responses to the claims are awaited.