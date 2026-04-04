Congress candidate Batash Orang Unveils 11-Point Development Agenda in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Congress candidate Batash Orang on Friday outlined an 11-point development agenda during a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, Dhekiajuli, focusing on employment, welfare of tea garden workers, and inclusive growth.

Addressing the media, Orang emphasized the urgent need to uplift Adivasi and tea tribe communities, promising better wages, housing, healthcare, and education facilities.

He stated that his priorities include improving road infrastructure, ensuring safe drinking water, strengthening healthcare services, and promoting skill development among youth to boost employment and entrepreneurship. Orang also stressed women empowerment through self-help groups and pledged support for farmers with irrigation facilities and fair pricing mechanisms.

The Congress candidate strongly criticized the ruling BJP government, alleging corruption and failure to fulfil key promises. He highlighted long-standing grievances of Adivasi communities, including the delay in granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, an assurance made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, which remains unfulfilled. Orang further pointed to issues such as low wages in tea gardens, lack of land pattas, poor educational infrastructure, and declining conditions in several tea estates. He claimed that despite significant electoral support, these communities continue to face neglect and limited opportunities.

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