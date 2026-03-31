Assam: Congress candidate Batash Urang intensifies campaign in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Electioneering in the Dhekiajuli Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) has gathered significant momentum, with political parties stepping up their outreach efforts across the region.

Congress candidate Batash Urang has been actively campaigning across the constituency, particularly focusing on tea garden areas and engaging with voters from diverse communities. Moving from village to village, Urang has been seeking support and attempting to consolidate a broad voter base ahead of the polls.

During the visits to several parts of the Dhekiajuli constituency areas, it was observed that voters are largely maintaining a cautious silence regarding their electoral preferences. Many residents appeared reluctant to openly disclose their choice of candidate when approached, indicating a closely contested political environment.

However, ground-level observations suggest a noticeable increase in support for the Congress compared to the 2021 Assembly election. Political analysts believe that shifting voter sentiments and intensified grassroots campaigns may influence the final outcome.

Despite the ongoing buzz, the actual electoral trend remains uncertain, with clearer indications expected to emerge in the coming days as campaigning progresses.

Also Read: Massive roadshow welcomes Congress candidate Batash Urang in Dhekiajuli