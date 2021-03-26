Congress candidate Benudhar Nath & BJP candidate Ashok Singhal to fight for Dhekiajuli seat

A CORRESPONDENT



DHEKIAJULI: Electioneering for the first phase of Assam Assembly elections concluded on Thursday evening.

On Thursday, candidates of different political parties, along with hundreds of their supporters, brought out a road show procession, In Dhekiajuli, Congress (I) candidate Benudhar Nath, BJP candidate Ashok Singhal, Assam Jatiya Parishad candidate Satrughnna Sasoni, Bharitiya Gana Parishad candidate Sanjoy Dey, Voter's International Party candidate Ranjoy Basumatary and Independent candidate Tarun Sahu took out last day election procession throughout the Dhekiajuli town areas and requested the voters of Dhekiajuli constituency to vote in favour of their candidates.

During the campaigning period, this time it was observed that Congress (I) candidate for Dhekiajuli constituency had gained a lot of support from all sections of people. On the other hand, BJP candidate Ashok Singhal focused on what he had done for Dhekiajuli constituency in the last five years. Former BJP Chah Cell leader Tarun Sahu, who will contest from the Dhekiajuli Assembly Constituency as independent candidate, following the selection of Ashok Singhal by the BJP high command for the Dhekiajuli seat, left the party.

Tarun Sahu seems to have support in different tea garden areas of Dhekiajuli constituency. However, the final election battle for Dhekiajuli constituency will be between Benudhar Nath and Ashok Singhal. BGP candidate Sanjoy Dey also did not left any loopholes to woo the voters in his favour.

The voting for Dhekiajuli constituency will be held on March 27. This time it is difficult to predict who will win from the Dhekiajuli constituency.

