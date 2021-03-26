Straight fight between BJP and Congress in Thowra LAC

A CORRESPONDENT



DEMOW: The campaigning of the first phase of the assembly polls concluded on Thursday at 6 pm. The Thowra constituency in Sivasagar district has the lowest number of voters. There are 1,15,364 voters in Thowra constituency and among them, 58,368 are males and 56,995 are females.

In 145 polling stations polling will be done this time and 1,15,364 voters will decide the fate of three candidates in Thowra constituency. There were four mouzas in Thowra constituency - Panidehing, Nitaipukhuri, Bokota and Thowra Mouza. Kushal Dowari, candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sushanta Borgohain, INC candidate, and Dipen Tanti, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate, are in the fray in Thowra constituency. The straight fight will be between the two heavyweight candidates -Kushal Dowari of BJP and Sushanta Borgohain of INC.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and State Finance Minister Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma had campaigned for Kushal Dowari. On the other hand, for Sushanta Borgohain no star campaigner came. Sushanta Borgohain, along with his party workers, campaigned in every nook and corner of Thowra constituency.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Kushal Dowari defeated Sushanta Borgohain by a margin of 1,226 votes and became the MLA of Thowra constituency. The BJP workers of Thowra constituency took out a rally in Demow and its surrounding areas on Thursday.

