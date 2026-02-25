Guwahati: 100 youths including ex-DU student leader join Asom Gana Parishad

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Over a hundred educated youths formally joined the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) at its Ambari headquarters on Tuesday.

Party president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta attended the joining programme. Among those who joined was Arindam Buragohain, former General Secretary of the Dibrugarh University Students’ Union, along with several former office-bearers of the union and more than a hundred youths from different Assembly constituencies across Assam.

Welcoming the new members, Atul Bora said the AGP remains committed to safeguarding Assam’s identity, land and rights, and to ensuring overall development. He stressed that the participation of the new generation is crucial to advancing these ideals. He said the voluntary decision of individuals from various parts of the state to join the party was not merely a numerical increase but a clear expression of faith in its principles. Bora added that public support, unity among party workers and a strong organizational structure would strengthen the AGP’s political commitment to Assam’s dignity and rights in the days ahead.

Working president Keshab Mahanta also welcomed the new entrants and stated that the growing interest of educated youths in the AGP would further consolidate the party. He said the party’s commitment to its core principles, the protection of regional interests and the defence of public rights has drawn the youth towards it. Mahanta added that everyone must work together to build a strong, prosperous and self-reliant Assam while preserving its identity and self-respect.

