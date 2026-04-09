Congress Candidate in Udalguri Quits Party Hours Before Polling Begins

In a last-minute political twist, Indian National Congress candidate from Udalguri LAC, Suren Daimari, announced on the eve of polling that he was quitting the party and "surrendering" his candidature — accusing the party leadership of neglect and a lack of support.

The announcement came just hours before voting was set to begin across Assam on April 9.

The Indian National Congress, however, pushed back on Daimari's claims, stating that no formal resignation has been submitted through the party's official channels.

The dispute leaves the situation in a grey zone — Daimari has walked away publicly, but the party does not recognise his exit.

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