Congress Candidate in Udalguri Quits Party Hours Before Polling Begins

In a last-minute political twist, Indian National Congress candidate from Udalguri LAC, Suren Daimari, announced on the eve of polling that he was quitting the party and "surrendering" his candidature — accusing the party leadership of neglect and a lack of support.
The announcement came just hours before voting was set to begin across Assam on April 9.
The Indian National Congress, however, pushed back on Daimari's claims, stating that no formal resignation has been submitted through the party's official channels.
The dispute leaves the situation in a grey zone — Daimari has walked away publicly, but the party does not recognise his exit.
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Regardless of the political drama, Daimari's name will remain on the Electronic Voting Machines in Udalguri.
Sources in the Election Commission of India confirmed that the deadline for withdrawal of candidature has already passed, meaning voters will still see his name on the ballot.
Speaking to reporters, Daimari accused the Congress of sidelining Scheduled Tribe leaders and communities.
He alleged that the party "only works for the Miyas" and that leaders from tribal backgrounds like himself are routinely ignored. He also claimed that his repeated attempts to reach party leadership went unanswered, and that the district unit failed to extend any meaningful support to his campaign.
Despite his public announcement, Suren Daimari technically remains a candidate in the Udalguri constituency — and votes cast in his name will be counted.