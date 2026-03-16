Former Sootea MLA Praneswar Basumatary Quits Congress, Cites Sidelining Before Assembly Election

Senior Congress leader and former Sootea LAC MLA Praneswar Basumatary resigned from the Indian National Congress on Sunday, in a blow to the party just ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly election.
In a resignation letter addressed to APCC President Gaurav Gogoi, Basumatary stated that he was resigning from all party posts he held as well as from its primary membership.
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Basumatary said he had served the Congress for more than two and a half decades in various capacities — including as MLA and PCC Vice-President — but that the party had overlooked his service and dedication and sidelined him in the seat allocation for the upcoming state Assembly election.
"In this situation, it will be against my conscience if I continue as a member of the party," he wrote.
His resignation, coming at a critical juncture in the election cycle, is expected to negatively impact the Congress's organisational structure in the Sootea area, where Basumatary had played a key role in building and strengthening the party's presence over the years.