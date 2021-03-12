Nomination papers of 38 candidates of Dibrugarh district found valid

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



DIBRUGARH: Returning Officers of the respective seven LACs of Dibrugarh district, after scrutiny of the nomination papers submitted by the candidates, cancelled nomination papers of independent candidate Jitu Dihingia of 115 Moran LAC, Ambedkarite Party of India candidate, Hareswar Ghatowar for 118 Duliajan LAC, H.U.C.I © candidate Mahendra Dadumia for 120 Naharkatia LAC, independent candidate Santosh Kurmi of 121 Chabua LAC and Lok Janshakti Party candidate Kokil Kanta Gogoi of 117 Lahowal LAC, for different technical reasons. According to DIPRO press release, all total 38 candidates are in the poll fray in 7 LACs in the district as their nomination papers were found valid.

