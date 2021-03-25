Congress Committee takes out massive rally in Dibrugarh

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



DIBRUGARH: The Indian National Congress Committee (INCC) Dibrugarh District Committee took out a massive election rally on Wednesday for its candidate Raj Kumar Neel Netra Neog.

The rally comprised more than 6,000-7,000 people from different walks of life. It kicked off from Government Boys' playground and after passing through Thana Chariali intersection, R.K.B Road, H.S. Road, Coal Road, culminated at the Rajiv Bhavan at Moncotta Road. The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Bhagel, AICC secretary Bikash Upadhaya and other leaders participated in the rally. Participants during the entire rally raised slogans in favour of Congress candidate Neog and urged the people to vote for Congress candidates.

