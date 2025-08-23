Congress demands action against Naga encroachment in Uriamghat, Naginimora

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Congress party held a protest in Nazira on Friday against the alleged encroachment by Nagas in Uriamghat and Naginimora areas of Assam. The sit-in demonstration, organized by the Nazira Block Congress, was attended by prominent leaders, including Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and MLA of Nazira constituency, and Ajay Kumar Gogoi, President of Sivasagar District Congress Committee, and others.

The protesters demanded that the Assam Government take immediate action to stop the alleged Naga encroachment in the state. The protest turned vocal with anti-government slogans being raised at the Gandhi Maidan in Nazira, highlighting the frustration among the locals over the government’s inaction.

