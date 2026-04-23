Congress Demands Immediate Women's Reservation Without Preconditions

NAZIRA — Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of disguising a political strategy as women's empowerment, arguing that the conditions attached to women's reservation — particularly linking it to census completion and delimitation — were designed to delay rather than deliver.

Saikia reiterated the Congress position that 33 per cent reservation for women should be implemented immediately and without preconditions within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats. "If the government truly has the intent, why not enforce it right away?" he asked.

Delimitation Warning for Northeast and Southern States

Saikia raised a concern that extends beyond the reservation debate — arguing that basing future seat delimitation solely on updated population data would significantly reduce parliamentary representation for states in the Northeast and South that have successfully controlled population growth.

He warned that such an approach would politically weaken states that have performed well on demographic indicators, diminishing their influence in national policymaking — a point he said was being obscured by the BJP's framing of the issue.

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