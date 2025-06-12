Congress failed in 60 years what Modi accomplished in 11: MLA Hemanga Thakuria

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: On the occasion of the completion of 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led central government, the South Kamrup District committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a press conference at the party’s district office in Batarhat on Wednesday. The event was held to highlight the successful implementation of various developmental schemes across the country, including Assam, during the Modi government’s tenure.

South Kamrup District BJP President Anjan Goswami presided over the press conference, which was attended by local MLA Hemanga Thakuria.

Addressing the media, Thakuria stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed three consecutive terms totaling 11 years since 2014, during which he has undertaken significantly more developmental work than what the Congress party could accomplish in its 60 years of governance.

“People are well aware of the stark contrast between the Congress’s 60-year rule and the BJP’s 11-year tenure,” Thakuria said. “Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister to visit Assam 35 times, which shows his special focus on the region. No Prime Minister before him ever spent a night in Kaziranga National Park,” he added.

Thakuria also pointed out that despite being elected to the Rajya Sabha twice from Assam, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh never showed comparable interest in the state.

He further said, “Under Modi’s leadership, India has seen transformative changes in its cultural, social, and economic spheres. When Modi assumed office, India ranked 10th in the world economy; today, it is the fourth-largest economy globally. Under Congress rule, even basic bulletproof vests for soldiers were unavailable. Now, India is on its way to becoming self-reliant in defence production and is emerging as an exporter of military equipment.”

He also emphasized how schemes like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) have ensured that benefits reach the actual beneficiaries, eliminating middlemen. He said that under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Rs 3.70 lakh crore had been disbursed to farmers, helping increase their incomes. He also mentioned that other flagship schemes such as the Mudra Loan and Ujjwala Yojana had significantly benefited the underprivileged.

Thakuria remarked that Assam witnessed unprecedented development during the last 11 years of BJP rule progress that was unimaginable during Congress’s 55 years in power. He pointed out that notable infrastructure achievements include the Dhola-Sadiya and Bogibeel bridges over the Brahmaputra River, which have significantly improved connectivity in Upper Assam. Additionally, new bridges connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati, and the under-construction Dhubri–Phulbari bridge, set to be the longest in Asia, have only been possible under Modi’s tenure, Thankuria claimed.

