Congress Holds Strong Ground in Both Hailakandi Seats as Youth Wave and Legacy Back Its Candidates

In the second Hailakandi constituency, Rahul Roy is considered a strong contender, backed by considerable public goodwill and a deeply rooted political family legacy.

As the son of former minister Gautam Roy, he carries forward a name that resonates across both rural and urban parts of the district. Other members of the Roy family — including Mandira Roy and Santosh Roy — have previously won elections in the area, building a layer of trust and familiarity among voters over the years.

Rahul Roy's own credentials as a former MLA and Zila Parishad member further consolidate his position, even as he faces a competitive challenge from ruling party candidate Dr Milon Das. For many voters in Hailakandi town, this election is seen as a direct opportunity to back the Roy family once again.