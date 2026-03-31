Congress Holds Strong Ground in Both Hailakandi Seats as Youth Wave and Legacy Back Its Candidates

The political landscape in Hailakandi district has shifted noticeably ahead of the April 9 Assam assembly elections, with ground reports suggesting Congress is in a strong position in both constituencies following delimitation.
The party's momentum is being driven by a combination of youth support, voter dissatisfaction with past representatives, and well-established political legacies.
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In the Algapur-Katlicherra seat, Congress candidate Zubair Anam Mazumdar has emerged as a prominent figure, particularly among younger voters.
A growing sense of disillusionment over the past decade with former representatives — Sujam Uddin Laskar, Nizam Uddin, and Zakir Hussain Laskar — has created an opening for new leadership, with many voters feeling their expectations were left unmet.
Congress has strategically projected younger candidates this cycle, and Zubair's campaign has evolved into a broad-based movement drawing support from grassroots workers, civil society members, and local leaders across the constituency.
In the second Hailakandi constituency, Rahul Roy is considered a strong contender, backed by considerable public goodwill and a deeply rooted political family legacy.
As the son of former minister Gautam Roy, he carries forward a name that resonates across both rural and urban parts of the district. Other members of the Roy family — including Mandira Roy and Santosh Roy — have previously won elections in the area, building a layer of trust and familiarity among voters over the years.
Rahul Roy's own credentials as a former MLA and Zila Parishad member further consolidate his position, even as he faces a competitive challenge from ruling party candidate Dr Milon Das. For many voters in Hailakandi town, this election is seen as a direct opportunity to back the Roy family once again.
Former local figures contesting outside the major party structures are also in the fray. Sujam Uddin Laskar and Nizam Uddin are contesting as independents, while Zakir Hussain Laskar is in the race as an AGP candidate. However, their influence appears significantly diminished compared to previous elections.
The emerging picture in Hailakandi points to a youth-driven shift in voter sentiment and consolidated grassroots support giving Congress a clear edge in both seats — though the final outcome will depend on how the votes consolidate on polling day.