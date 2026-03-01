Congress intensifies tea belt outreach with public rally in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a renewed push to consolidate support among tea garden communities, the Indian National Congress on Friday organized a public rally at Tinkhuria tea estate in Dhekiajuli, drawing a sizeable gathering of tea workers and party supporters.

The meeting was convened by the Dhekiajuli Adivasi Tea Workers Congress Committee and commenced at around 12 noon, with enthusiastic participation from members of the tea tribe community. Addressing the gathering as the chief speaker, Bandhu Tirkey, Assam Congress in-charge for Dhekiajuli and a senior leader associated with the Jharkhand Congress, highlighted the pressing concerns faced by Adivasi tea workers. He emphasized issues such as fair wages, land rights, social security benefits, and the long-standing demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) or Scheduled Caste (SC) status for tea tribes.

Tirkey reiterated the party’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of tea garden workers, particularly in view of the evolving political scenario in the state.

The meeting was presided over by Kartik Kurmi, President of the Sonitpur District Congress Committee. In his address, Kurmi underlined the historical association of the Congress with tea garden communities and called for unity among workers to ensure their voices are heard in the corridors of power.

Several prominent Congress leaders and aspirants from the Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency were present at the rally, including Praneshwar Basumatary, Batach Urang, Benudhar Nath, Anjan Upadhyay, Melkhas Topno, and other local leaders.

Tea garden areas across Sonitpur district and other parts of Upper Assam continue to remain politically significant, with the tea tribe electorate playing a decisive role in electoral outcomes. The rally is being viewed as part of the Congress party’s broader strategy to strengthen its grassroots network in tea belt constituencies ahead of future elections.

