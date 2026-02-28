Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s ‘Xomoy Poribortonor’ Yatra enters Jorhat

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The second phase of the ‘Xomoy Poribortonor’ Yatra launched by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) entered Jorhat district on Friday. Offering prayers at the holy feet of the Guru at Sri Sri Aathkhelia Namghar, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi inaugurated the second day’s programme of the yatra.

The Jorhat District Congress Committee accorded a warm welcome to APCC president Gaurav Gogoi and other leaders at Titabor Borhola Chari Ali. The Congress leaders were welcomed with traditional Gayan-Bayan, Diha Naam and Bihu dance performances. Thereafter, president Gaurav Gogoi visited Rajiv Bhawan in Titabor and paid floral tribute to the statue of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

As per the scheduled programme, a massive procession led by Gaurav Gogoi started from Titabor Rail Gate and reached Bokahola Tea Garden playground. Addressing a huge public gathering there, Gogoi said that the ideology of the Congress party is not to favour capitalists like the BJP, but to wipe the tears of the poor and ensure they live with dignity and self-respect.

Gogoi said, “Looking at the smiles and celebrations of the Chief Minister and Ministers of the BJP government, it seems as if they have solved all the problems of the poor in Assam over the past ten years. But what is the reality? The reality is that the condition of the people has worsened while the Chief Minister and his Ministers have only progressed. A particular family today owns 12,000 bighas of land.”

He also expressed concern over the rise of liquor shops in villages and tea gardens. According to Gogoi, under the BJP government, liquor outlets and drug abuse have increased unabated across Assam, bringing darkness to thousands of families. He promised that if Congress comes to power, liquor shops opened by the BJP government in rural areas would be shut down.

Gogoi further stated that the people of Assam do not want Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister and alleged that Sarma has been more focused on expanding his family’s land and property than serving the state.

