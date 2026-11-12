Congress may replace its own candidates using white fluid: Pallab Lochan Das

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: BJP Assam State Committee General Secretary Pallab Lochan Das launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Tuesday, alleging that the viral audio clip involving two Congress workers had exposed the party's alleged internal functioning and questionable practices in candidate selection.

The Biswanath MLA made the remarks while speaking to the media at Kaliabor on his way from Guwahati to his constituency, Biswanath.

Describing the viral audio conversation between two Congress workers as unfortunate, Das said that it had exposed the true character of the Congress party. He claimed that the conversation suggested that the party could even alter the candidature of its own nominees by using white fluid to overwrite or change their names on nomination-related documents. Das further alleged that a senior Congress leader had conveyed such a possibility to another party worker, describing the development as highly unfortunate.

Launching a broader attack on the Congress, the BJP leader said that the party had become disorganised and was passing through a phase of political uncertainty. He maintained that the Congress had been delivering disappointing performances in successive elections, leaving its grassroots workers increasingly frustrated and disheartened.

Responding to questions from journalists, Das urged the people to remain alert and politically conscious while assessing the Congress party's position. He appealed to voters to make informed choices and elect suitable candidates, cautioning that supporting the Congress under the present circumstances could render their valuable votes ineffective.

The BJP leader alleged that the present ideological approach of the Congress leadership was pushing the country towards disorder and division.