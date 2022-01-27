Congress MP From Nagaon Pradyut Bordoloi Tests Positive For COVID-19

GUWAHATI: Senior Congress leader from Assam and Member of the Parliament of Lok Sabha, Pradyut Bordoloi was found positive for COVID-19 after undergoing covid tests. He is at present under isolation and in a better condition.

The Congress MP from Assam was detected as COVID-19 positive on Thursday 27 January. Bordoloi is an MP (Member of Parliament) of Lok Sabha from the Nagaon district of Assam.

The politician took to Twitter to inform that he is tested corona virus-positive on Thursday. He further informed about his health condition writing that he is currently doing well and have self-quarantined himself at home as directed by the doctors.

He also urged the people to quarantine themselves who came in contact with him in recent days. The Congress leader gave special mention to those people who came in contact with him in constituencies. He asked them to be careful and observant and opt for self-quarantine.





I have tested positive for Coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I have self quarantined on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who came in close contact with me recently (especially in the constituency) to be observant and exercise self quarantine. — Pradyut Bordoloi (@pradyutbordoloi) January 27, 2022





In one of his recent visits on Monday 24 January the Congress leader Borodoloi visited the Raha area in Nagaon district and laid the foundation stone to start the construction activity of a Namghar at the location.

Pradyut Bordoloi was earlier elected for 4 successive terms from Margherita in the Tinsukia district of Assam. Bordoloi was the president of NSUI (National Students' Union of India) from Assam.

Bordoloi was a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly from the Congress party and he also held a ministerial office in the state government led by former Assam Chief Minister, Tarun Gogoi.

He had completed his studies in JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) located in the National capital Delhi and he is also an alumnus of Cotton College in Guwahati city.

Meanwhile, the state of Assam reported 1,951 fresh Covid-19 positive cases as per the tally on Wednesday 26 January. The death tally remains 21 and currently, there are a total of 36,063 active covid cases.





