Congress Observer Tirkey Accuses BJP of Betraying Assam's Tea Workers and Adivasi Communities

Tirkey alleged that a special committee constituted by the late Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi specifically to determine fair wages for tea garden workers was effectively shut down after the BJP came to power.

"During the Congress government, a special committee had been constituted for tea garden workers to determine their wages. After the BJP came to power, the committee was rendered inactive and prevented from performing its intended functions," he said.

He further alleged that while wages were nominally increased by Rs 20 to Rs 30, no formal agreement was ever reached and established norms for wage revision were bypassed entirely — leaving workers without the pay they deserved.