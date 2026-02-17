Assam: Bhupen Borah sends Resignation to AICC

Congress MLA Rashid Mandal joins Raijor Dal

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a dramatic turn of events ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah sent his resignation letter to AICC (All India Congress Committee) president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi today. In another development, Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal joined the Raijor Dal.

Confusion continued to prevail when the AICC general secretary in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, told the media after the Congress held a meeting with Borah at his residence that the Congress high command had not accepted his resignation letter. They claimed that the matter had been resolved after discussions with the high command.

Speaking to the media after that, Bhupen Borah contradicted the Congress’ claim and said that he had not taken the final decision and would announce his stand after consulting his family. “This is not only a political decision but a personal one. I have sought some time. By tonight or tomorrow morning I will inform the party leadership and the media,” he said.

Earlier, Jitendra Singh, Gaurav Gogoi, Debabrata Saikia, Pradyut Bordoloi, Ripun Bora and other senior Congress leaders rushed to Borah’s residence in Guwahati. They had a long discussion with Borah. The Congress leaders addressed the media after their discussion with Borah. “The AICC president refused to accept Bhupen Borah’s resignation. After long and fruitful discussions, including a 15-minute conversation with Rahul Gandhi, Borah accepted the suggestions from top AICC leaders,” Jitendra Singh said.

Meanwhile, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi termed Borah a ‘pillar of strength’, besides being one of the most vocal leaders. “Differences of opinion can arise, but everyone wants the party to grow stronger. “As a younger brother, I seek forgiveness if any of our decisions hurt him,” Gogoi said.

Meanwhile, three-time Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal joined the Raijor Dal today in the presence of party president and MLA Akhil Gogoi in Guwahati.

Mandal represents the Goalpara West constituency in the Assam Assembly. Speaking to the media at the joining programme, Mandal said he was “happy to join the growing Raijor Dal” and expressed his desire to work as a grassroots worker to strengthen the party.

In yet another development, Dulal Chandra Baruah, former chief adviser of the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), also joined the Raijar Dal.

Welcoming the new entrants, Akhil Gogoi described Mandal as a “prominent legislator”.

Meanwhile, Raijor Dal is likely to induct suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed on February 17.

