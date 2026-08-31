Congress protests proposed reduction of Kaziranga ESZ in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday took out a protest rally in Dibrugarh against the State government’s proposal to reduce the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Kaziranga National Park from 10 km to 1 km. Holding placards and banners, party workers began the march from the Puja Field at Borbaruah Tea Estate and proceeded towards Sukapha Bhawan, where the rally concluded. The protest was organised jointly by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and the Dibrugarh District Congress Committee.

“The government’s proposal to reduce the ESZ of Kaziranga National Park from 10 km to 1 km will have an adverse effect on the wildlife and environment of Kaziranga National Park. We will not allow the BJP-led government to damage Kaziranga National Park, which is our pride,” said Bipul Rabha, president of the Dibrugarh Congress. The controversy over Kaziranga’s ESZ stems from the Assam government’s plan to send a proposal to the Centre to reduce the buffer zone around the UNESCO World Heritage Site from the default 10 km to between 1 km and 3 km.

Commercial activities in an ESZ are either prohibited, regulated or permitted under prescribed norms, depending on the nature of the activity.

Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi Slams Assam Govt for Shrinking Kaziranga ESZ, Questions Wildlife Board Appointments Linked to Mining