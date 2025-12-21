Congress statewide protest against corruption in Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has continued statewide protests against corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). Under the leadership of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, the Majuli Block Congress staged a massive protest in Majuli with the slogan “Nal Ache, Jal Nai” (Pipes are there, but no water). Block Congress Committees in other districts have also continued protests, with a large demonstration organized in Jagiroad as well.

While talking to the media, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s report card as Prime Minister is extremely poor in almost every sector in Assam and the North-East, including industrial development, resolution of unemployment and generation of employment.

Gogoi further stated that over the last ten years, public sector undertakings in Assam have been shut down one after another. Although the BJP beat drums over the semiconductor project at Jagiroad, it has been set up only after shutting down a paper mill. True industrial development would have taken place had the paper mill been kept running and the new project established at another location. The second unit of the Namrup fertilizer plant was shut down in 2020. The fourth unit should have been commissioned long ago. As early as 2014, the Central government had shown dreams to the people of Assam regarding the fourth unit, but only now has work begun. Tea gardens of the Assam Tea Corporation have been sold off one after another. Nearly 8,000 government schools have been closed. He further stated that at present, only a handful of people close to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma are enjoying benefits in Assam. “From Dispur to Delhi, the BJP government’s policy has been to shut down indigenous and public sector industries and hand over all work to a particular corporate house, thereby creating monopolies. As a result, our state and the country have been deprived of the kind of economic progress that should have taken place on the ground,” Gogoi said.

Stating that he understands very well the nature of CM’s politics, the APCC president added, “In the absence of Zubeen da today, the people of Assam are recalling his vision of a greater Assam, his stand against the CAA, and his statements about the BJP. To prevent such statements from being discussed, Himanta Biswa Sarma has adopted a strategy of maligning Zubeen da’s character so that all other issues are pushed into the background.”

Reacting to the recent political situation in Bangladesh, Gogoi strongly condemned the brutal killing of a Hindu youth who was beaten to death and set on fire. Gogoi alleged that due to the failures of the Modi government’s foreign policy, anti-India forces have once again gained strength in what was once a friendly nation.

Regarding the upcoming Assembly elections, Gogoi said that this time the people will give a fitting reply to those who mock them. He added that the Congress has reached out to the people through the programme ‘Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress’ to understand their joys and sorrows.

