Congress strengthens grassroots network with BLA training in West Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (WKA-DCC) successfully conducted a district-level Booth Level Agent (BLA) training awareness programme at its district headquarters in Dongkamokam. Led by Augustine Enghee, President of WKA-DCC, and former MLA candidate for Baithalangso LAC, the event provided a robust platform for knowledge exchange, skill development, and networking among Congress party members.

The programme was attended by notable dignitaries, including Sibamoni Bora, MLA (Batadroba constituency), Jadab Swargiary, MLA (Dudhnoi constituency), and Rajesh Pandia, BLA Master Trainer. Other key figures present included Ashok Teron (APCC Secretary and WKA-DCC In-Charge), Prasanta Kumar Mahanta (former Executive Member, KAAC and Incharge WKA-DCC), Sing Teron (former President, WKA-DCC), and Alice Engtipi (former Executive Member, KAAC, and Vice-President, WKA-DCC).

The event saw participation from DCC Office Bearers, Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, Sevadal, NSUI presidents and office bearers, and BLAs from various blocks and constituencies. The training focused on equipping participants with critical skills to strengthen the party’s grassroots outreach. Amid ongoing protests by Opposition parties against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Assam Congress is developing strategies to prevent voter list manipulation as the state prepares for a similar exercise ahead of next year’s polls.

In its second phase, from August 24 to August 30, the party will train representatives and agents from all 28,800 polling booths in Assam to combat voter theft, fraud, and misrepresentation.

