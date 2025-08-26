Revolt in Cachar Congress; 11 senior members resign

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Change of leadership in Cachar Congress seemed to fall flat as 11 senior members resigned from their respective posts raising serious allegations against the new district President Sajal Acharjee. The dissident camp, including Surya Kanta Sarkar, the party candidate in the last Lok Sabha election in Silchar, in a letter addressing the APCC President Gaurab Gogoi and state observer Jitendra Singh, however expressed their faith in Rahul Gandhi and Gogoi.

Sajal Acharjee, once a trusted lieutenant of Late Sontosh Mohan Dev, but who distanced himself from the party when Sushmita Dev took the leadership, was made the district President recently. But Acharjee till now could not show any sign of cementing various lobbies in the district committee. Further, he faced some serious allegations of financial irregularities.

Few days back, Acharjee formed the Cachar district committee. In the 39-member committee, Hindu representation was surprisingly miniscule. Further, a good number of new members were never associated with the party, the dissidents alleged. Almost all the senior members were excluded from the committee. Citing these examples, 11 senior members of the Congress resigned. They demanded imminent removal of Acharjee. However, they clearly mentioned that they had full faith in the party high command.

Meanwhile, Acharjee on Monday claimed that he had not yet received any resignation letter from anyone. Congress had seen many resignations in the last few years, but the party did not collapse, Acharjee added.

