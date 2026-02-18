Congress ticket race intensifies in Digboi; Dulal Moran emerges as frontrunner

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: With the Assam Assembly elections fast approaching, the contest for the Congress ticket in Digboi has escalated into an intense internal struggle. Ten aspirants are vying for the party’s nod, each working diligently to secure support. Amid the jockeying and behind-the-scenes manoeuvring, one name is steadily emerging as a frontrunner — Dulal Moran.

While both senior leaders and new faces lobby at the state level and engage voters on the ground, political observers believe the race is increasingly tilting in favour of the retired headmaster-turned-organizer. Currently serving as the president of the MOBC Cell of the District Congress Committee, Moran has, in a short span of time, cultivated a strong grassroots presence that many say cannot be ignored.

A former central committee secretary of the Moran Students’ Union and a multi-term office bearer of the Moran Sabha’s central body, Moran combines organizational experience with social credibility. Known for his discipline as an academician and his clean-image as a social worker, he has built a broad coalition of support cutting across the Moran community, Adivasi (tea tribe) voters, and sections of the Hindi-speaking electorate.

In Digboi’s political landscape, where numbers, community arithmetic, and perception often determine outcomes, insiders argue that Dulal Moran is the only Congress aspirant with the political weight to challenge sitting BJP MLA Suren Phukan effectively. Following delimitation, the Moran and Adivasi vote banks are widely seen as decisive. Within this equation, party workers suggest Moran is not merely another contender — he is the party’s strongest bet.

Observers note that his rapid rise in popularity reflects his perceived winnability. Public meetings drawing steady crowds, increased visibility across villages and tea estates, and growing acceptance among booth-level workers have all fuelled the narrative that Moran is gaining momentum at a critical moment. In political terms, his trajectory is not just upward — it is sharply ascending.

While other aspirants remain active, and senior leaders such as Bhaskar Jiban Baruah and Lakheshwar Moran continue their efforts, the current winds within sections of the party appear to favour Dulal Moran. For a constituency once considered a Congress stronghold until 2014, reclaiming lost ground will require more than symbolic candidature — it will demand a candidate capable of converting community goodwill into electoral strength.

