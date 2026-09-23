Nagaon Police Identify Suspects in Chamguri Poll Violence During Congress Procession

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Nagaon police have identified the persons allegedly involved in the untoward incident that occurred on Monday at Barma Bazar under Chamguri police station during a Congress election procession. Steps have been initiated to apprehend those identified, according to a press release issued on Tuesday by Nagaon Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer for the No. 9 Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, Aranyak Saikia.

Congress leaders and around 1,000 party workers and supporters were proceeding in a procession from Chamguri Tiniali towards Lorimukh via Bajigaon Tiniali. When the procession reached Barma Tiniali, a sudden scuffle broke out between two groups. The situation subsequently deteriorated, with stones and eggs allegedly being thrown. Some of the stones and eggs also accidentally hit vehicles carrying members of the procession. Traffic was disrupted for a brief period, creating tension in the area.

However, before the situation could deteriorate further, police and administrative officials intervened promptly and brought the situation under control.

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