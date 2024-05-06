Congress will bring peace if voted to power: APCC president Bhupen Bora

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Bora has said that the Congress Party will bring peace, harmony, and brotherhood if it is voted to power in the Lok Sabha election 2024 and said that the general election of this year is crucial for the people of Assam. He called upon the voters to decide properly before exercising their franchise in favour of a political party.

Speaking at a big election meeting in Goroimari on Saturday, Bhupen Bora alleged that the BJP, RSS, and AIDUF have hatched conspiracies to disturb the harmony in Assam and that the people of Assam should give a befitting reply against those alleged conspiracies of the BJP, RSS, and AIDUF. Bora has explained in detail the Congress guarantees mentioned in their Nyay Patra.

AICC secretary, Prithviraj Pravakar Sathe, has said that the BJP is now spreading slogans among the people of India that they will win 400 plus seats this year, but he alleged that the BJP needs 400 plus seats in order to alter the constitution of India and also to snatch away the rights of different castes and tribes of India.

Sathe has also criticised the BJP-led government at the centre, alleging that the BJP-led government at the centre has facilitated price rises and does not want to curb the soaring price rise of essential commodities.

He said that the BJP government has spoken of the Beti Bachao Beti Padao slogans, but they do not want to raise a single word against the torture and rape of women in Manipur and Karnataka.

AICC spokesperson Mohima Singh and Dr. Ajay Kumar have also criticised the policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre. Singh has said that AICC is getting much stronger day by day and urged the voters to cast their votes favouring the Congress candidate from Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, Mira Borthakur Goswami, in order to make AICC stronger to address people’s rights.

Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, has alleged that the Assam BJP has been distributing fake Arunodoi forms among the voters of the state in order to lure them (voters) in favour of the BJP party. He said that the Assam government has failed to make a single lakhpoti baideo till date, but the Assam government has made only one lakhpoti who lives in Guwahati.

“The lakhpoti of Guwahati has brought several tea gardens to upper Assam, and now she will move to South Kamrup to purchase land for the people of South Kamrup,” he said.

Gaurav Gogoi said that his father was chief minister for 15 years but failed to own a tea garden, a TV channel, or a resort till date.

Gogoi has claimed that Congress and its allies would win seats in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Nagaon, Karimganj, and Silchar Lok Sabha in the first and second phases of the election in Assam.

He has called upon the voters to cast votes in favour of Congress candidates in Guwahati, Barpeta, and DhubriLok Sabha Constituencies so that the Congress Party could get power to bring back peace, harmony, and the freedom of expression of every person in the state.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Dibrugarh Candidate and also President of AJP, has mentioned the sacrifices of the swahid Dipanjali Das of Chhaygaon, who died while participating in an agitation in Guwahati against CAA, and urged the voters to remember the sacrifices of Dipanjali Das while going to caste votes on April 7. Criticising the BJP-led Assam government, Gogoi has said that the Sunami in favour of Congress and its allies in the first and second phases has already destroyed the BJP party in Assam, and they will be defeated in lower Assam too in the third phase.

Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami has called upon the voters to cast their votes in favour of her, saying that she would be a strong voice of the people of Assam in the parliament if voted to power.

Chhaygaon MLA, Rekibuddin Ahmed, has given the welcome address and a host of Congress leaders, including Nandita Das and Sibamoni Bora, both MLAs from Boko and Batadraba LACs, respectively; former Assam Minister Gopinath Das; and others, were also present in the meeting.

