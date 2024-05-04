‘Congress will get only 20 seats across India’: State Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah

Nalbari: State Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah supported AGP candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury in the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat on Friday by attending an election rally in Ghoga Lautola. The minister was accompanied by GMDA Chairman Narayan Deka. The minister said, “The BJP government has done the most for the minorities. In the last ten years, the BJP government has provided Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana houses to 2 million people, of whom more than 1.1 million belong to minority communities.” He further revealed that some people were misleading the minority people by talking about religion. He explained that Congress will get less than 20 seats in India in this election. The minister said that all deserving women will receive Rs 10,000 each under the Lakhpati Baideu scheme before August.

