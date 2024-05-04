‘We will open schools instead of liquor shops’: Gaurav Gogoi

Nalbari: “This election is for the protection of the Constitution”, Gaurav Gogoi said on Thursday in Nalbari while campaigning for Congress Candidate Deep Bayan in the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat. He said that the leaders of the Modi government want to change the Constitution to make someone a first class citizen and someone a second class citizen if they come to power this time. Further he said that even if everyone goes to BJP, Rahul Gandhi will himself fight against the BJP till his last breath. He disclosed that their motivation in entering politics is not to gain power or become Members of Parliament, but rather to serve all of the nation's citizens and enlighten them. He promises that if Congress government comes to power, they will increase the salaries of ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers and pay service holders according to old pension schemes. He said that BJP closes schools and opens liquor shops. But they will open schools instead of liquor shops. He asserted that no Bangladeshi would be permitted to remain in Assam and pledged to provide an accurate NRC.

Also Read: Assam: Three held with illegal weapons in Sonitpur district

Also Watch: