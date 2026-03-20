Congress–Raijor Dal seat-sharing talks stall, no breakthrough after marathon meeting

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Alliance negotiations between the Congress and the Raijor Dal hit a significant roadblock on Thursday, as a five-hour closed-door meeting between Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi ended without a breakthrough, casting fresh uncertainty over their pre-poll pact ahead of the Assam Assembly election.

The two leaders met at the Tea County hotel in Dibrugarh from 11 am onward. However, despite the lengthy discussions, Akhil Gogoi appeared visibly disappointed while addressing the media, offering a blunt account of the deliberations.

"Today's meeting remained inconclusive. The Congress had floated news through media houses that it would offer 13 seats to the Raijor Dal. But we were surprised to learn during the meeting that even these 13 seats have not been approved by the Congress high command in Delhi. The list was prepared by Gaurav Gogoi himself," Akhil Gogoi said. Complicating matters further, both parties have already announced candidates independently on several seats, which could make any last-minute seat-sharing arrangement difficult to implement.

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