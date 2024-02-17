Connecting Worlds: Bridges Over Brahmaputra

In Assam, the river Brahmaputra remains the lifeblood of the state, feeding human settlements along its fertile banks for centuries. Several bridges have been constructed on the mighty Brahmaputra to facilitate navigation and increase communication.

A brief overview of each of the 7 important bridges

Bogibeel Bridge:

An infrastructural landmark The 4.94 km Bogibeel Bridge connects Dhemaji and Dibrugarh districts, drastically reducing the distance between them. The bridge is open o the public with effect from December 25, 2018, serving road and rail traffic. It has a two-track railway track that stretches beside the 3 track highway, marks full steel and mixed concrete archways pioneering in Indian industry.

Bhupen Hazarika Bridge (Dhola Sadiya Bridge)

Inaugurated in the year 2022, the Bhupen Hazarika Bridge which is also known as Dhola Sadiya Bridge which holds the title of India’s longest road bridge. It is about 9.15 km long on the Lohit River, a tributary of the Brahmaputra. Started in the year 2017, the bridge is ideally designed to withstand heavy loads, including tanks, thereby increasing functional connectivity in the region.

Kolia Bhomora Bridge

The Kolia Bhomora Bridge which is named after Ahom General Kolia Bhomora Phukan covered spanning 3 kilometers. The bridge inaugurated early in the year 1987, and stands as one of the oldest bridges in Assam. The name honors the vision and efforts of General Kolia Bhomara to initiate its construction, symbolizing his contribution to the development and connectivity of the region.

Saraighat Bridge

The Saraighat Bridge Inaugurated in the year 1963, the Saraighat Bridge has the distinction of being the oldest bridge over the River Brahmaputra. Stretching at a distance of 1.492 km, the iconic bridge connects the Pandu district of Guwahati with the rural Amingaon, Kamrup. Being a keylink of Assam’s transport network since decades the bridge is symbol of resilience and progress, fostering economic growth and cultural transformation.

New Saraighat Bridge

Similar to that of the previous one, the new Saraighat Bridge is 1.49 km wide and is a three lane road bridge.Constructed to be able cater to the increasing traffic of the city, it connects Pandu Nagar and Kamrup Rural Districts are integrated, providing increased accessibility and connectivity in the community.

Naranarayan Setu

Opened for public use in the year1998, the Naranarayana Bridge connects Jogighopa in Bonggaon district with Pancharatna in Golpara district. The 2.284 km long bridge, named after the 16th century Koch ruler, is the third bridge spanning the Brahmaputra, promoting unity and connectivity among communities and honoring historical heritage



Golpara-Aminaghat Bridge

The extended Golpara-Aminaghat bridge stands as an important link between the western frontiers of Assam. Located in Goalpara district, the bridge is an important artery that facilitates smooth traffic between Goalpara and Amina Ghat. The Golpara-Aminaghat Bridge has played an important role in improving connectivity and accessibility in the region. The strategic location that strengthens the transport network, and provides goods , movement of services and people between urban and rural areas making it easy. Built in with state-of-the-art technology, the Golpara-Aminaghat Bridge offers innovation and flexibility that overcomes geographical challenges to promote socio-economic development Its complex design facilitates traffic flow, and it contributes to the efficiency and reliability of local transportation systems.



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How many bridges are there over Brahmaputra?

Functional there are 4 bridges over river Brahmaputra in Assam.

The names of the four bridges are:

Saraighat Bridge in Guwahati

New Saraighat Bridge near the old one in Guwahati,

Kolia Bhumura Setu in Koliabor

Naranarayan Setu in Jogighopa

The 5th bridge over Brahmaputra is under construction in Bogibeel, near Dibrugarh, Assam.

2. What is the longest bridge on the Brahmaputra River?

The Bhupen Hazarika Setu which also known as the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, currently holds the title of being the longest bridge over the River Brahmaputra that extends nearly 9.15 kilometers.

3. What is the length of the Brahmaputra Bridge?

The length of the bridges over the Brahmaputra River varies. Likewise some of the notable examples include the Bogibeel Bridge that spreads approximately to 4.94 kilometers and the Saraighat Bridge totals to 1.492 kilometers.

The bridges over Brahmaputra river stands on the evidence of human ingenuity, technical endeavor and relentless pursuit of development Assam's lifeline, the mighty River Brahmaputra has historically facilitated trade, transportation and cultural exchange, and formed it the socio-economic condition of the region Grew exponentially, fostering growth and prosperity. The Bhupen Hazarika Bridge, the longest bridge over the Brahmaputra River thoroughly symbolizes India’s commitment to infrastructure development and strategic connectivity.

This technological marvel of about 9.15 km facilitates seamless movement between Dhola and Sadia, bridging the geographical divide and opening up newer avenues for socio-economic development Similarly, the Bogibeel Bridge, which is about 4.94 km long, is the main link between Dhemaji and Dibrugarh districts. Enabling roads and rail transport, its dual-purpose design demonstrates innovation and efficiency in infrastructure improvement.

As the oldest bridges spans the River Brahmaputra, the historically important Saraighat Bridge is an important route in the transport system of Assam. The 1.492-km road connects Guwahati's Pandu district with rural Kamrup and Amingaw districts that facilitates trade and cultural exchange in Assam. Bridges like Kolia Bhomora Bridge, New Saraighat Bridge, Naranarayan Setu plays an important role in improving the connectivity and accessibility of the entire Assam. These bridges are not only a short distance but rather bridges the gap between urban centers and rural communities, promoting inclusion and equitable development

As Assam marches ahead with its journey of growth and development, it is extremely important to prioritize sustainable infrastructure development, harnessing the potential of the bridges to bring in about social and economic change and transformation connecting while conserving biodiversity of the Brahmaputra River. Essentially, the bridges over Brahmaputra River are not just concrete structures but they have gradually connected with diverse and different communities and landcape of the state in order to shape the collective welfare of the state Assam and its people for generations to come that symbolies an epitome of connectivity, resilience and progress of the state of Assam.