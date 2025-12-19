Connectivity boost as ROB project launched on Sarthebari–Pathsala road

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In a major boost to infrastructure development in Bajali district, Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass laid the foundation stone of a Railway Overbridge (ROB) at Bamunkuchi on the Sarthebari–Pathsala road. The ambitious project will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore.

Sharing his satisfaction on the occasion, the minister said that the ROB would significantly ease traffic congestion, improve road safety, and ensure smoother connectivity for commuters in the region.

The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by departmental Executive Engineer Biju Das, Assistant Executive Engineer Ritul Nath, BJP Bajali district President Mukut Kalita, Patacharkuchi Mandal President Rajiv Sharma, Bajali Mandal President Parag Talukdar, and Bamunkuchi Panchayat President Anjana Kalita, among others.

