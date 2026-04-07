Conrad Sangma Leads NPP's Star-Studded Rally in Boko-Chaygaon, Backs Candidate Ganseng B Sangma

Conrad Sangma used the occasion to invoke the legacy of his father, the late former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma, who founded the NPP in 2013 under the slogan 'One Voice, One Northeast.'

"The seed planted by PA Sangma in Meghalaya fourteen years ago has now grown into a tree that shelters the entire Northeast. His dream of uniting all communities under one platform is becoming a reality," the Meghalaya CM told the gathering.

He accused national parties of deliberately dividing ethnic communities for electoral gain, positioning the NPP as the only political force that has genuinely worked to bring diverse groups together under one roof.