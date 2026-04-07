Conrad Sangma Leads NPP's Star-Studded Rally in Boko-Chaygaon, Backs Candidate Ganseng B Sangma

The National People's Party (NPP) brought its biggest names to Assam on Monday, as Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma led a high-powered campaign rally at Bamunigaon's Shanti-Nijora Club ground in the Boko-Chaygaon constituency in support of party candidate Ganseng B Sangma.
The rally, described by party leaders as drawing an unprecedented public response, featured over a dozen ministers, legislators, and senior leaders from Meghalaya — a significant cross-border show of force in the final days before the April 9 poll.
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Conrad Sangma used the occasion to invoke the legacy of his father, the late former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma, who founded the NPP in 2013 under the slogan 'One Voice, One Northeast.'
"The seed planted by PA Sangma in Meghalaya fourteen years ago has now grown into a tree that shelters the entire Northeast. His dream of uniting all communities under one platform is becoming a reality," the Meghalaya CM told the gathering.
He accused national parties of deliberately dividing ethnic communities for electoral gain, positioning the NPP as the only political force that has genuinely worked to bring diverse groups together under one roof.
Conrad Sangma was direct in his pitch for the party's Assam candidate, describing Ganseng B Sangma as a simple, sincere, and committed leader who reflects the NPP's vision of inclusive development.
"If Ganseng becomes MLA, it will mark a new dawn for the NPP in Assam," he said — framing the Boko-Chaygaon contest as more than a local election, but a potential foothold for the party in a state where it has yet to establish a significant legislative presence.
Ganseng B Sangma kept his own address brief but pointed, telling the crowd: "I speak for one minute but work for twenty."
The rally featured a notable lineup of speakers from beyond Assam's borders. Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and Phulbari MLA Abu Taher Mondal appealed to voters to support Ganseng, with education as his central theme. Meghalaya Minister Timothy D Shira and NPP National Vice-President and former Manipur Speaker I Hemochandra Singh also addressed the gathering.
Several Meghalaya legislators — including Sanjay Sangma, Marthon Sangma, Pongseng Marak, Rupert Momin, and Jim Sangma — were present, as was former Congress leader Johnson J Sangma, now with the NPP, who spoke on the party's book symbol and education as the backbone of society.
The rally concluded with a speech by Ramrai MLA R G Momin, with party leaders expressing optimism about the NPP's expanding footprint in Assam.