Meghalaya CM Launches ‘Project ASPIRE’ to Support Students’ Academic, Career Goals

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has launched ‘Project ASPIRE’, an online education platform which is aimed at strengthening academic support and career readiness among students in the state.
“Glad to launch Project ASPIRE (Accelerating Student Potential through Interactive & Remote Education), an online platform where students can have access to 24×7 live teachers, exam-ready content, and career guidance,” Sangma wrote on X while announcing the initiative on Monday.
The platform will cater to students from Classes 9 to 12 and also provide coaching support for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE, CLAT, and government job tests.
Highlighting its objectives, the Chief Minister said the initiative would help students overcome learning gaps and build confidence
“This initiative will help students overcome learning gaps, build confidence, and explore new career opportunities,” he added.
Project ASPIRE will offer AI-enabled academic assistance, monthly assessments, and personalised feedback to improve learning outcomes.
“With AI-powered support, monthly tests, and personalised feedback, Project ASPIRE is designed to help every student learn better, dream bigger, and achieve their goals,” Sangma noted.
The project will be implemented with a financial outlay of Rs 1.57 crore, supported by NITI Aayog under its Innovation Projects initiative, in collaboration with FILO Edtech.