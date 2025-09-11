Constable found dead at District Commissioner’s bungalow sentry post in Haflong

A CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Mystery surrounds the death of a police constable at the sentry post of the Dima Hasao District Commissioner’s official bungalow. The constable reportedly ended his life by shooting himself in the head with his service rifle late Tuesday midnight while on duty.

The deceased has been identified as Anbesh Nunisa (36 years), a constable of the 5th Assam Police Battalion, Shontilla, and a resident of Digrik in Haflong, Dima Hasao district. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. According to police, colleagues who heard the gunshot rushed him to Haflong Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body has since been sent for post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause that led to the incident.

