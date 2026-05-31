‘Contours of Knowledge’ Released at Chaiduar College, Highlighting Interdisciplinary Academic Contributions

GOHPUR: A book release ceremony was held with due solemnity on Saturday in the Board Room of the Principal’s Office of Chaiduar College (Autonomous), Gohpur. On the occasion, the peer-reviewed edited volume Contours of Knowledge: A Multidisciplinary Inquiry, edited by Dr. Swapna Kakati, was formally released by Dr. Kishor Singh Rajput, Principal of Chaiduar College (Autonomous).

The volume has been edited by Dr. Swapna Kakati, Head and Associate Professor of the Department of History and Coordinator of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the college. The book comprises 25 research papers and scholarly articles contributed by academicians and researchers from different parts of Assam. The contributors have explored diverse themes across disciplines, making the volume a significant addition to contemporary academic discourse.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Dr. Kishor Singh Rajput highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary scholarship and stated that the publication would inspire innovative thinking and contribute to the advancement of knowledge across different fields. He highly appreciated Dr. Kakati’s dedicated efforts in conceptualizing and bringing out such a valuable academic publication.

The programme was presided over by Padmeswar Bhuyan, Controller of Examinations, Chaiduar College (Autonomous), Gohpur. The ceremony commenced with a melodious song presented by Dr. Arunima Hazarika, Head of the Department of Assamese. The proceedings were conducted by Prachurya Sharma, Head of the Department of Mass Media and Journalism. The event witnessed the participation of several authors, researchers, faculty members, and invited guests, stated a press release.

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