Dr Sudhir K Jain’s book ‘Diabetic Foot – Some Untold Facts’ released in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In a ceremony held at the Conference Hall of Raj Bhavan, Guwahati, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya formally released the English-language book ‘Diabetic Foot – Some Untold Facts’ authored by renowned physician Dr Sudhir K Jain. The book has been dedicated to the memory of the Late Chhaganlal Jain, noted literary personality and social thinker of Assam, and father of the author.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Acharya highlighted India’s ancient tradition of knowledge and medical science, stating that the country’s sages and scholars had made extraordinary contributions in the fields of logic, medicine, and philosophy. He emphasised that valuable experiences and knowledge must be systematically documented so that future generations can benefit from them. The governor praised Dr Sudhir K Jain for transforming decades of medical experience into books in Hindi, Assamese, and now English, describing the effort as not merely a literary achievement but a remarkable contribution to medical science and social awareness.

Also read: Assam Governor Releases Book on Diabetic Foot Awareness at Lok Bhavan