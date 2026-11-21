A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A controversy has emerged in Assam’s political circles over reports that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had given a green signal to the Mohan, Bailung and Deodhai communities’ demand for separate Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition, triggering confusion within the larger Ahom community.

Addressing a press conference in Nazira on November 18, Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain clarified that the Chief Minister had not asked the communities to organise a convention or submit resolutions seeking separate recognition. Instead, he had appealed to the Tai-Ahom community to remain united during a meeting in Dibrugarh.

Borgohain expressed concern that the Chief Minister’s statement had allegedly been distorted and misrepresented at a subsequent community meeting held at Jajali in Moran. Suspecting a political conspiracy by vested interests, he asserted that no attempt to divide the Ahom community would be tolerated.

The MLA said the Chief Minister had been making sincere efforts towards the welfare and preservation of Ahom heritage, including the conservation of nearly 200 Ahom maidams, the Sati Joymoti project and other historical monuments. He questioned why the Chief Minister would support any move that could divide the community.

Borgohain appealed to all sections of the community to maintain unity and work collectively for its development. He also urged the Tai-M community to avoid initiatives that could create divisions within the larger Ahom community.

It may be mentioned that the Tai-M community has been demanding separate ethnic identity and recognition. A convention organised at Jajali under the initiative of the Central Committee of the Genealogical Council of the Mohan, Bailung and Deodhai communities was followed by media reports suggesting that the government had agreed to the demand.

However, Borgohain’s statement has raised fresh questions over the government’s position, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the issue.