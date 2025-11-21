Cotton University hosts academic event on history of Bodo literature

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Boro Literary Society of Cotton University (BLSCU) commemorating the 74th foundation day of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) organized an academic event titled ‘History of Bodo literature and the responsibility of the new generation in uplifting it,’ held at the MCB Conference Hall of Cotton University recently. The BLSCU emphasized on the need of safeguarding Bodo language through research, creativity, and digital innovation.

Sources said that the academic event was under Project Lecture Series IV and a continuation of BLSCU’s ongoing Project Lecture Series initiative. The programme brought together students, scholars, and literary enthusiasts from Cotton University, Guwahati University, and B Borooah College, reflecting a growing interest among youths to understand and preserve the rich legacy of Bodo language and literature.

The day began with a solemn floral tribute to the martyrs of the Roman Script movement and Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, led by Francis Basumatary, alumnus of Cotton University and Principal of Mongri International School. The invited speakers of the event were Anamika Basumatary, documentary filmmaker and researcher, Mainaosri Daimary, Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar awardee, and Nishant Balgovind, documentary filmmaker and researcher. Each speaker highlighted crucial phases in the evolution of Bodo literature, ranging from the early documentation efforts, the formation of Bodo Sahitya Sabha, the struggle for script and recognition and the contributions of stalwarts who enriched the literary landscape. They emphasized that while the past generations safeguarded the language through activism and literary works, the baton now rests with the youths to expand its reach through research, creativity, and digital innovation. The event concluded with a collective call to action for the younger generation to honour the legacy of their linguistic struggle by contributing actively to Bodo literature, culture, and research.

