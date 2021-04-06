 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

COVID-19: Containment Zone Declared in Hailakandi District of Assam

The Office of the District Magistrate in Hailakandi district of Assam has declared a village- Nobin Sunapur under Algapur revenue circle a containment zone.

COVID-19: Containment Zone Declared in Hailakandi District of Assam

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  6 April 2021 10:21 AM GMT

GUWAHATI: With the rising number of COVID-19 cases being reported from across the country, in Assam the Office of the District Magistrate in Hailakandi have declared- Nobin Sunapur under Algapur circle a containment zone.

As per the notification, it states that- "In view of the detection COVID-19 positive cases with following details of one identified as Mazibur Rahman Laskar (40) has been found COVID-19 positive.

Further, the notification states that:

It is felt necessary to immediately seal the geographical area of the village- Nobin Sunapur- Algapur, Rev. Circle- Algapur, District- Hailakandi (Assam) as Containment Zone and Buffer Zone respectively, as indicated below to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the intrest of public health.

CONTAINMENT ZONE

North: House of Abdul Karim

South: House of Faizur Rahman

East: House of Moniul Hoque

West: House of Jiabul Ali


BUFFER ZONE

North: Govt. LP School

South: Masjid

East: Pady Field

West: PWD Road

Meanwhile in the national Capital, due to the rise in a number of COVID-19 cases the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew with immediate effect.

The night curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am till 30 April.

However, the government said, "there will be no restrictions on traffic movement during the night curfew".

"People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass," the Delhi government's order stated.

Hailakandi covid positive case Mazibur rahman lasker covid positive news Nobin sunapur containment upates Hailakandi covid case updates 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X