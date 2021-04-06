COVID-19: Containment Zone Declared in Hailakandi District of Assam

GUWAHATI: With the rising number of COVID-19 cases being reported from across the country, in Assam the Office of the District Magistrate in Hailakandi have declared- Nobin Sunapur under Algapur circle a containment zone.

As per the notification, it states that- "In view of the detection COVID-19 positive cases with following details of one identified as Mazibur Rahman Laskar (40) has been found COVID-19 positive.



Further, the notification states that:



It is felt necessary to immediately seal the geographical area of the village- Nobin Sunapur- Algapur, Rev. Circle- Algapur, District- Hailakandi (Assam) as Containment Zone and Buffer Zone respectively, as indicated below to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the intrest of public health.



CONTAINMENT ZONE



North: House of Abdul Karim



South: House of Faizur Rahman

East: House of Moniul Hoque

West: House of Jiabul Ali



BUFFER ZONE



North: Govt. LP School



South: Masjid

East: Pady Field

West: PWD Road

Meanwhile in the national Capital, due to the rise in a number of COVID-19 cases the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew with immediate effect.



The night curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am till 30 April.



However, the government said, "there will be no restrictions on traffic movement during the night curfew".



"People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass," the Delhi government's order stated.

