COVID-19: Containment Zone Declared in Hailakandi District of Assam

GUWAHATI: With the rising number of COVID-19 cases being reported from across the country, in Assam the Office of the District Magistrate in Hailakandi have declared- Nobin Sunapur under Algapur circle a containment zone.
As per the notification, it states that- "In view of the detection COVID-19 positive cases with following details of one identified as Mazibur Rahman Laskar (40) has been found COVID-19 positive.
Further, the notification states that:
It is felt necessary to immediately seal the geographical area of the village- Nobin Sunapur- Algapur, Rev. Circle- Algapur, District- Hailakandi (Assam) as Containment Zone and Buffer Zone respectively, as indicated below to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the intrest of public health.
CONTAINMENT ZONE
North: House of Abdul Karim
South: House of Faizur Rahman
East: House of Moniul Hoque
West: House of Jiabul Ali
BUFFER ZONE
North: Govt. LP School
South: Masjid
East: Pady Field
West: PWD Road
Meanwhile in the national Capital, due to the rise in a number of COVID-19 cases the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew with immediate effect.
The night curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am till 30 April.
However, the government said, "there will be no restrictions on traffic movement during the night curfew".
"People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass," the Delhi government's order stated.