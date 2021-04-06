COVID cases rise, night curfew extended in East Khasi Hills

SHILLONG: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya, the East Khasi Hills district administration has extended night curfew in the district till April 11.



The restriction is from midnight till 5 am.

The district administration said that due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the State and in order to put in place preventive and mitigation measures to contain the pandemic, the night curfew has been extended.

Medical teams and officials on COVID-19 duty, police, security and armed forces, and other personnel on emergency and other services have been exempted from the ambit the night curfew order.

The movement of vehicles transporting essential goods, security forces and medical equipment, and truck repair shops along the highways have been exempted from the purview of the night curfew.

However, drivers and attendants of the vehicles will be subjected to medical screening as per the existing protocols.

The order further stated that service personnel would have to strictly comply with all protocols and procedures, including social distancing, without fail.

On Sunday, 16 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Meghalaya taking the total number of active cases to 102.

Of 4,08,884 persons tested till Sunday, a total of 14,112 were found to be positive; while 13,870 persons have already recovered.

The East Khasi Hills district has the highest number of 69 active cases, followed by West Garo Hills district with 25 till Sunday.

A total of 150 persons have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Meghalaya so far.(Agencies)

