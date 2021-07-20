COVID-19 situation reviewed in tea estates under Orang circle

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: Given the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the tea estates of Udalguri district, special member of Medical Advisory Board for Plantation workers, Government of Assam, and MIP, Tezpur, Dr Pradip Kumar Lahkar, along with MCLA, Dipak Mour, on Monday visited tea gardens under Orang Circle in Udalguri district and held awareness meeting with the all managers of tea gardens to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination in the tea estates.

Dr Lahkar laid stress on conducting Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) widely to detect COVID-19 patients among the garden, taking all precautionary measures as per COVID-19 protocol and creating extensive mass awareness to make the vaccination drive successful. He directed the management to improve drinking water and sanitary arrangements in the COVID Care Centre and garden hospitals. Further, Dr Lahkar directed all the managers to appoint a qualified medical officer immediately where there was no doctor and he informed that necessary legal action would be initiated in the court of law for non-compliance of directions. He also urged all the managers to appoint an adequate number of medical and paramedical staff in the garden hospitals and to keep hospital ambulances in good and running condition and also to arrange hired vehicles in emergencies.

MCLA, Dipak Mour also requested the management to follow the COVID protocol strictly in the garden as per Government SOP. He reiterated that all necessary help from the government would be provided to the gardens by the department as per the recent SOP.

