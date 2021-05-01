 Top
COVID cases on the rise in Dhekiajuli

Since Wednesday, the COVID positive cases have been increasing alarmingly in Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle area. On Wednesday, 16 COVID-19 positive cases were

Sentinel Digital Desk

  1 May 2021 2:45 AM GMT

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Since Wednesday, the COVID positive cases have been increasing alarmingly in Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle area. On Wednesday, 16 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle area. In Dhekiajuli PHC, 2 COVID-19 positive cases were found, 5 in Dhekiajuli CHC, 3 in Borsola NHPC, one in number 2 Rangagora HWC, one in Gormara HWC, 2 in Hugrajuli NPHC, and 2 positive cases were found in Sirajuli Model Hospital. On the other hand, 6 more COVID positive cases were found in Dhekiajuli on Thursday. All the COVID positive patients have been shifted to the COVID Care Centre in Tezpur.

