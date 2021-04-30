COVID protocols to be strictly enforced during counting of votes on May 2 in Hailakandi

A CORRESPONDENT



HAILAKANDI: The district administration will strictly enforce COVID-19 protocols during the counting process on May 2. Addressing a press meet at his office conference hall here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner, Megh Nidhi Dahal said the administration will pull out all stops to maintain compliance of COVID-19 protocols as instructed by the Election Commission of India. Dahal said all the counting personnel, contesting candidates and their agents have to undergo mandatory RTCPR or RAT test or have to produce the certificate of two doses of COVID vaccine.

"If any counting personnel or candidates and their agents are found asymptomatic, he or she will not be allowed to enter the counting halls," Dahal added. The Deputy Commissioner said all the contesting candidates and their political agents with whom he had a meeting on Thursday, agreed to abide by the COVID-19 protocols during the counting of votes to prevent the spread of the disease. He said that he had even appealed to the contesting candidates not to depute political agent for each counting table to avoid gatherings in view of the pandemic situation.

He said the contesting candidates have been asked to keep reserved pool of agents in the event of anyone getting infected with COVID-19 during RTCPR or RAT test. Terming the COVID situation in the country as not so good with increasing number of cases daily, Dahal said prohibitory orders will be issued banning gathering outside the premises of counting venue and victory procession after the results are announced. The Deputy Commissioner said constant vigil will be kept inside the counting halls and anyone caught on the wrong foot will be barred from entering.

He said proper ventilation with enough spaces have been made to avoid gathering in the six counting halls for three LACs. "Seven tables have been earmarked against each counting hall together with a separate hall for counting of over 7,500 postal ballots. Altogether 15 to 16 rounds will be held for each LAC with counting of votes expected to be over around 8 pm," he added.

It may be mentioned here that Algapur LAC has highest number of 19 candidates followed by Katlicherra 14 and Hailakandi LAC 13 number of candidates. Dahal said sanitisation will be carried out in the counting halls and counting personnel will be provided masks, gloves and sanitisers. The Deputy Commissioner urged the mediapersons authorised by ECI to cover the counting process to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and to cover the proceedings in the counting halls by maintaining the secrecy of ballots.

