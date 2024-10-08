Municipality Durga Puja to Highlight 'Peacock' Theme, Promoting National Bird Conservation

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Municipality Durga Puja known for its innovative themes, this time they will showcase ‘Peacock’ in their pandal which is a national bird of India. The workers are working day and night to complete the puja pandal on time because due to inclement weather for past few days the progress of work has been affected. The Municipality Durga Puja is celebrating 39 years this time and the whole committee members were busy.

“This time our theme is based on ‘Peacock’. We have selected ‘Peacock’ to create awareness to save the national bird. We know that the population of Peacock has been dwindling. The whole pandal will be based on environment theme. We always select themes based on nature,” said Raju Deb, advisor of Municipality Durga Puja committee.

He said, “Last time our theme was based on ‘life style of fisherman’ and huge numbers of crowd gathered in our puja mandap. This time we are expecting more crowds.”

“We have taken all slew of measures for the smooth conduct of Durga Puja. We have installed CCTV footages as per the direction of the district administration,” said Deb.

