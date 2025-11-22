Two Schoolgirls Killed, One Critically Injured After Road Mishap in Hajo

Hajo: A tragic accident in Assam's Hajo on Saturday morning claiming the lives of two schoolgirls and leaving another battling for survival after a speeding Bolero ran over them near Saniadi. The three girls were reportedly on their way to their tuition classes when the incident occurred.

According to eyewitness accounts, the vehicle, moving at a very high speed lost control and hit them. Two girls died on the spot, while the third victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and is still in critical condition under intensive medical care.