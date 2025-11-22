Two Schoolgirls Killed, One Critically Injured After Road Mishap in Hajo

Hajo: A tragic accident in Assam's Hajo on Saturday morning claiming the lives of two schoolgirls and leaving another battling for survival after a speeding Bolero ran over them near Saniadi. The three girls were reportedly on their way to their tuition classes when the incident occurred.
According to eyewitness accounts, the vehicle, moving at a very high speed lost control and hit them. Two girls died on the spot, while the third victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and is still in critical condition under intensive medical care.
The horrific incident sparked off unprecedented outrage among the locals. In a matter of minutes, an angry crowd assembled at the spot and torched the Bolero. Fire tenders, with the help of Hajo Police, later doused the flames.
The road saw heavy traffic disruption as hundreds of people flocked to the spot, expressing shock and raising demands for strict action. The police officials initiated a detailed probe to determine the reasons for the crash, including whether it was caused by negligence, over speeding, or mechanical failure.
The accident has once again sparked public concerns about road safety and irresponsible driving in the area. Locals are calling for tougher speed restrictions in order to avoid similar mishaps in the future.